14019 Penrose Avenue

Amenities
GORGEOUSLY IMPRESSIVE new build in sought after FRISCO ISD! Open kitchen adorned w CRISP white cabinetry, modern granite counter tops, tile back splash, NEW SS APPLIANCES, GAS COOK TOP. REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED and NEVER BEFORE USED! Master bath is the perfect indoor retreat and boasts LARGE walk in shower, DEEP garden tub and separate vanities! Curved staircase add detail and sophistication to your ascent upstairs into MEDIA-GAME room w amazing outdoor balcony! Ceiling recesses, arched entries, tons of windows, NO DETAIL HAS BEEN overlooked! OVER-SIZED, L-shaped covered patio in Large backyard is the perfect private outdoor space for fun and relaxation! Be the FIRST to call this GEM HOME!