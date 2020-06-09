All apartments in Frisco
14019 Penrose Avenue

Location

14019 Penrose Ave, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
GORGEOUSLY IMPRESSIVE new build in sought after FRISCO ISD! Open kitchen adorned w CRISP white cabinetry, modern granite counter tops, tile back splash, NEW SS APPLIANCES, GAS COOK TOP. REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED and NEVER BEFORE USED! Master bath is the perfect indoor retreat and boasts LARGE walk in shower, DEEP garden tub and separate vanities! Curved staircase add detail and sophistication to your ascent upstairs into MEDIA-GAME room w amazing outdoor balcony! Ceiling recesses, arched entries, tons of windows, NO DETAIL HAS BEEN overlooked! OVER-SIZED, L-shaped covered patio in Large backyard is the perfect private outdoor space for fun and relaxation! Be the FIRST to call this GEM HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14019 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
14019 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14019 Penrose Avenue have?
Some of 14019 Penrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14019 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14019 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14019 Penrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14019 Penrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14019 Penrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14019 Penrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 14019 Penrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14019 Penrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14019 Penrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 14019 Penrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14019 Penrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14019 Penrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14019 Penrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14019 Penrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.

