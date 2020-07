Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom with 3 living areas and 2 dining areas. The master, office and 2 living are downstairs. 3 bedrooms and 1 living are upstairs. Kitchen has granite counters and tile floor. Very nice scraped hardwoods downstairs. Master bath has separate shower, tub and two vanities. Use of community pool is available.