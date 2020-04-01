13858 Hot Springs Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained in sought after FISD with tons of upgrade! Wrought iron front door. Wood plantation shutters throughout the house. Kitchen features tumbled travertine subway tile, stainless steel vent hood and new Bosch dishwasher. Engineered hardwood floors in master bed room, family room and breakfast area. 7.5 inch baseboard in kitchen, formal dining room and hallways. Fresh paint in all rooms with hardwoods. Fireplace is boasted with 12x24 tiles. Decorative solid wood barn door open to the master bath. 7-foot cedar board on board fence added privacy. Flagstone patio extension with professionally designed backyard. Make this your HOME!