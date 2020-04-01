All apartments in Frisco
13858 Hot Springs Lane
13858 Hot Springs Lane

13858 Hot Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13858 Hot Springs Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained in sought after FISD with tons of upgrade! Wrought iron front door. Wood plantation shutters throughout the house. Kitchen features tumbled travertine subway tile, stainless steel vent hood and new Bosch dishwasher. Engineered hardwood floors in master bed room, family room and breakfast area. 7.5 inch baseboard in kitchen, formal dining room and hallways. Fresh paint in all rooms with hardwoods. Fireplace is boasted with 12x24 tiles. Decorative solid wood barn door open to the master bath. 7-foot cedar board on board fence added privacy. Flagstone patio extension with professionally designed backyard. Make this your HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13858 Hot Springs Lane have any available units?
13858 Hot Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13858 Hot Springs Lane have?
Some of 13858 Hot Springs Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13858 Hot Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13858 Hot Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13858 Hot Springs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13858 Hot Springs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13858 Hot Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13858 Hot Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 13858 Hot Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13858 Hot Springs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13858 Hot Springs Lane have a pool?
No, 13858 Hot Springs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13858 Hot Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 13858 Hot Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13858 Hot Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13858 Hot Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.

