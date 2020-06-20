All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13399 Decidedly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13399 Decidedly Drive
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:28 PM

13399 Decidedly Drive

13399 Decidedly Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13399 Decidedly Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful new 2018 First time to lease 4 bedroom home in sought after Frisco ISD in Lexington country gated community. Open floor plan with hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, nook and dining. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks and island extension. Master bedroom down with bathroom and large shower. Second bed room down with full bath. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with media room with 7.1 pre wired and large game room. Refrigerator included. Community amenities feature a resort pool, clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds. Conveniently close to Highway 121.Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13399 Decidedly Drive have any available units?
13399 Decidedly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13399 Decidedly Drive have?
Some of 13399 Decidedly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13399 Decidedly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13399 Decidedly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13399 Decidedly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13399 Decidedly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13399 Decidedly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13399 Decidedly Drive offers parking.
Does 13399 Decidedly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13399 Decidedly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13399 Decidedly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13399 Decidedly Drive has a pool.
Does 13399 Decidedly Drive have accessible units?
No, 13399 Decidedly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13399 Decidedly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13399 Decidedly Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District