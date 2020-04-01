All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:42 PM

13061 Prelude Drive

13061 Prelude Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13061 Prelude Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
AVAL NOW - CHARMING SINGLE STORY 4 BEDROOMS on Cul-de-sac! 2 living areas. BIG, eat in Kitchen, large pantry. Large Master WIC & large bath, split BDRM for ultimate privacy in the back master. Big secondary BDRMS. 4th BDRM could be study. High quality laminate wood flooring throughout, Great neighborhood. Located in the excellent Frisco School district. Pets are case by case. NO CATS, Two small dogs less than 25 lb. Pet deposit will be $300.
See attached *lease application instructions* in transaction desk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13061 Prelude Drive have any available units?
13061 Prelude Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13061 Prelude Drive have?
Some of 13061 Prelude Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13061 Prelude Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13061 Prelude Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13061 Prelude Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13061 Prelude Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13061 Prelude Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13061 Prelude Drive offers parking.
Does 13061 Prelude Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13061 Prelude Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13061 Prelude Drive have a pool?
No, 13061 Prelude Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13061 Prelude Drive have accessible units?
No, 13061 Prelude Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13061 Prelude Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13061 Prelude Drive has units with dishwashers.

