13060 Janet Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready! 2012 energy efficient, 4Bed 3.5 Bath with Master Down +En Suite Upstairs! Great Location in Frisco ISD! Easy access to Dallas Tollway, hwy 380, Shopping, dining, entertainment, & Schools minutes away! Covered Front and Back Porch with Stone Elevation and Stone Landscaping. Gorgeous wood Floors throughout on ground floor, Vaulted & Trey Ceilings with Ceiling Fans Throughout, Stone Fire Place, wrought Iron Staircase, Oil Bronze Fixtures, Energy Star, Tankless Water Heater, Rachio & Nest Smart Thermostat +More! Kitchen has Butlers Pantry with Glass Pane Cabinets, Granite Counters, Gas Range, Wall Oven, SS Appliances, Large Island, Bay Windows in Breakfast Nook +More.