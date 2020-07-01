All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 18 2020 at 10:22 AM

13060 Janet Drive

13060 Janet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13060 Janet Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready! 2012 energy efficient, 4Bed 3.5 Bath with Master Down +En Suite Upstairs! Great Location in Frisco ISD! Easy access to Dallas Tollway, hwy 380, Shopping, dining, entertainment, & Schools minutes away! Covered Front and Back Porch with Stone Elevation and Stone Landscaping. Gorgeous wood Floors throughout on ground floor, Vaulted & Trey Ceilings with Ceiling Fans Throughout, Stone Fire Place, wrought Iron Staircase, Oil Bronze Fixtures, Energy Star, Tankless Water Heater, Rachio & Nest Smart Thermostat +More! Kitchen has Butlers Pantry with Glass Pane Cabinets, Granite Counters, Gas Range, Wall Oven, SS Appliances, Large Island, Bay Windows in Breakfast Nook +More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13060 Janet Drive have any available units?
13060 Janet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13060 Janet Drive have?
Some of 13060 Janet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13060 Janet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13060 Janet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13060 Janet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13060 Janet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13060 Janet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13060 Janet Drive offers parking.
Does 13060 Janet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13060 Janet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13060 Janet Drive have a pool?
No, 13060 Janet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13060 Janet Drive have accessible units?
No, 13060 Janet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13060 Janet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13060 Janet Drive has units with dishwashers.

