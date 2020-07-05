All apartments in Frisco
12739 Cardinal Creek Drive

Location

12739 Cardinal Creek Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Ready now. Stunning lake views. Immaculate Meritage Hm has vaulted ceilings,SS Appl, wrought iron staircase, fresh neutral paint, 2in blinds, ceramic tile, kit with granite counters, cooktop, upgraded lighting,great fireplace,office with wood fl,large gameroom and media FULLY EQUIPTED, spacious master, jetted tub, large bedrooms with BIG closets . New carpet installed Jan 2018.Relax in the backyard with a fantastic views of the pond, where ducks and egrets will make you feel like you are at the park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive have any available units?
12739 Cardinal Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive have?
Some of 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12739 Cardinal Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12739 Cardinal Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

