12739 Cardinal Creek Drive

Ready now. Stunning lake views. Immaculate Meritage Hm has vaulted ceilings,SS Appl, wrought iron staircase, fresh neutral paint, 2in blinds, ceramic tile, kit with granite counters, cooktop, upgraded lighting,great fireplace,office with wood fl,large gameroom and media FULLY EQUIPTED, spacious master, jetted tub, large bedrooms with BIG closets . New carpet installed Jan 2018.Relax in the backyard with a fantastic views of the pond, where ducks and egrets will make you feel like you are at the park!