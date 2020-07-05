All apartments in Frisco
12718 Drexel st

12718 Drexel Street · No Longer Available
Location

12718 Drexel Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath House in Frisco ISD - Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom one story home. Kitchen has large pantry and is open to living areas with plenty of cabinet and counter top space.Brand new wooden floors and paint. New appliances. Wonderful split floorpan for privacy. Lots of space throughout the house. Separate utility room. Big open kitchen.
Right down the block are extensive hike and bike trails. Home also features 2 large living and dining areas and very family friendly community. Just minutes from the Tollway and the best priced 4 bedroom over 2000sqft home in Exemplary Frisco ISD!

(RLNE3538133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12718 Drexel st have any available units?
12718 Drexel st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 12718 Drexel st currently offering any rent specials?
12718 Drexel st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12718 Drexel st pet-friendly?
No, 12718 Drexel st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12718 Drexel st offer parking?
No, 12718 Drexel st does not offer parking.
Does 12718 Drexel st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12718 Drexel st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12718 Drexel st have a pool?
No, 12718 Drexel st does not have a pool.
Does 12718 Drexel st have accessible units?
No, 12718 Drexel st does not have accessible units.
Does 12718 Drexel st have units with dishwashers?
No, 12718 Drexel st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12718 Drexel st have units with air conditioning?
No, 12718 Drexel st does not have units with air conditioning.

