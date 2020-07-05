12718 Drexel st

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath House in Frisco ISD - Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom one story home. Kitchen has large pantry and is open to living areas with plenty of cabinet and counter top space.Brand new wooden floors and paint. New appliances. Wonderful split floorpan for privacy. Lots of space throughout the house. Separate utility room. Big open kitchen.

Right down the block are extensive hike and bike trails. Home also features 2 large living and dining areas and very family friendly community. Just minutes from the Tollway and the best priced 4 bedroom over 2000sqft home in Exemplary Frisco ISD!



(RLNE3538133)