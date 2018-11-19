All apartments in Frisco
12645 Murray Lane
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:24 AM

12645 Murray Lane

12645 Murray Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12645 Murray Ln, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
BRAND NEW 2 story 3 Bedroom home FIRST TIME TO LEASE, 2.1 bath, Study ,separate formal dining room with attached 2 car garage to rent in Emory Park with FRISCO ISD. Home features a open floor plan with Engineering flooring through out the living areas, Kitchen, Dinning room and Family room. Gas fireplace, open kitchen perfect for entertaining with Quartz counter tops. Large master suite , double sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub and and 2 other bedrooms upstarirs. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Open dinning room. Corner lot with Large back yard. Ready to move in. Close to Highways 121 and 380, Stone bair mall and Legacy office buildings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12645 Murray Lane have any available units?
12645 Murray Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12645 Murray Lane have?
Some of 12645 Murray Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12645 Murray Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12645 Murray Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12645 Murray Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12645 Murray Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12645 Murray Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12645 Murray Lane offers parking.
Does 12645 Murray Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12645 Murray Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12645 Murray Lane have a pool?
No, 12645 Murray Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12645 Murray Lane have accessible units?
No, 12645 Murray Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12645 Murray Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12645 Murray Lane has units with dishwashers.

