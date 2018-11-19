12645 Murray Lane

Amenities

BRAND NEW 2 story 3 Bedroom home FIRST TIME TO LEASE, 2.1 bath, Study ,separate formal dining room with attached 2 car garage to rent in Emory Park with FRISCO ISD. Home features a open floor plan with Engineering flooring through out the living areas, Kitchen, Dinning room and Family room. Gas fireplace, open kitchen perfect for entertaining with Quartz counter tops. Large master suite , double sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub and and 2 other bedrooms upstarirs. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Open dinning room. Corner lot with Large back yard. Ready to move in. Close to Highways 121 and 380, Stone bair mall and Legacy office buildings.