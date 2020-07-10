All apartments in Frisco
12475 Cajun Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:23 AM

12475 Cajun Drive

12475 Cajun Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12475 Cajun Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant home with wooden floors, Ceramic tiles. Solar Panels will reduce your monthly electricity bill to extremely lower value. Master bedroom on first floor includes separate shower and vanities. Formal living and dining. Kitchen has abundant cabinets, Granite and designer tile back splash & breakfast area that opens to family room with corner fireplace. Three large bedrooms upstairs. Extra large backyard! Home is available for lease from June 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12475 Cajun Drive have any available units?
12475 Cajun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12475 Cajun Drive have?
Some of 12475 Cajun Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12475 Cajun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12475 Cajun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12475 Cajun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12475 Cajun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12475 Cajun Drive offer parking?
No, 12475 Cajun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12475 Cajun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12475 Cajun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12475 Cajun Drive have a pool?
No, 12475 Cajun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12475 Cajun Drive have accessible units?
No, 12475 Cajun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12475 Cajun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12475 Cajun Drive has units with dishwashers.

