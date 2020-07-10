12475 Cajun Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elegant home with wooden floors, Ceramic tiles. Solar Panels will reduce your monthly electricity bill to extremely lower value. Master bedroom on first floor includes separate shower and vanities. Formal living and dining. Kitchen has abundant cabinets, Granite and designer tile back splash & breakfast area that opens to family room with corner fireplace. Three large bedrooms upstairs. Extra large backyard! Home is available for lease from June 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). Apply at VPRealtyServices.com