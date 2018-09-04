12412 Sailmaker Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect location! Close to highways and shopping, right in the heart of Frisco. Beautifully updates large 5 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath with 2 dining areas,3 living, home study and media! Gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Over sized master retreat with a fireplace! New flooring throughout and paint! This home is on a corner lot with easy access into the side entry garage and lots of space for living and entertaining inside and in the large fenced backyard and patio.