All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12412 Sailmaker Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12412 Sailmaker Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 9:01 PM

12412 Sailmaker Lane

12412 Sailmaker Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12412 Sailmaker Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location! Close to highways and shopping, right in the heart of Frisco. Beautifully updates large 5 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath with 2 dining areas,3 living, home study and media! Gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Over sized master retreat with a fireplace! New flooring throughout and paint! This home is on a corner lot with easy access into the side entry garage and lots of space for living and entertaining inside and in the large fenced backyard and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12412 Sailmaker Lane have any available units?
12412 Sailmaker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12412 Sailmaker Lane have?
Some of 12412 Sailmaker Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12412 Sailmaker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12412 Sailmaker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12412 Sailmaker Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12412 Sailmaker Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12412 Sailmaker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12412 Sailmaker Lane offers parking.
Does 12412 Sailmaker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12412 Sailmaker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12412 Sailmaker Lane have a pool?
No, 12412 Sailmaker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12412 Sailmaker Lane have accessible units?
No, 12412 Sailmaker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12412 Sailmaker Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12412 Sailmaker Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District