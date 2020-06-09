1241 Twin Harbors Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage media room

FABULOUS ONE & A HALF STORY BRICK BEAUTY ON AN 80' LOT! LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY WHERE GATES CLOSE 24-7! Everything you need on the first level with top of the line upgrades, including KitchenAid Stainless Steel appliances, soft water system, storm shelter, tankless water heater, foam insulation, radiant barrier, stunning rich wood flooring and plenty of storage space throughout. Upstairs offers a HUGE game room, media room and half bath. Endless possibilities with the upstairs living space can be used in SO many different ways, according to your needs. Prestwick Stem Academy K-8 is highly sought after for it's exceptional learning environment. Ammenities include park, playground, pool, pond and clubhouse