1241 Twin Harbors Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:15 PM

1241 Twin Harbors Drive

1241 Twin Harbors Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1241 Twin Harbors Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
FABULOUS ONE & A HALF STORY BRICK BEAUTY ON AN 80' LOT! LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY WHERE GATES CLOSE 24-7! Everything you need on the first level with top of the line upgrades, including KitchenAid Stainless Steel appliances, soft water system, storm shelter, tankless water heater, foam insulation, radiant barrier, stunning rich wood flooring and plenty of storage space throughout. Upstairs offers a HUGE game room, media room and half bath. Endless possibilities with the upstairs living space can be used in SO many different ways, according to your needs. Prestwick Stem Academy K-8 is highly sought after for it's exceptional learning environment. Ammenities include park, playground, pool, pond and clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

