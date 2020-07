Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Location, location! Near Tollway and Hwy.121. Award winning Frisco ISD. Guest room with half bath and linen closet and huge family downstairs and master suite and other 2 bedrooms and huge game room upstairs. Wood look tiles down. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful backslashes. A lot of ceiling fans. Covered patio,etc

Qualified only with stable income and good credit!!