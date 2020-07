Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

West Frisco Location and FISD Schools NEW CARPET. LARGE kitchen with GRANITE countertops, SS Appliances, Island and pot rack overhead. REFRIGERATOR is included. NEST thermostat. Open floor plan with lots of light. Spacious Master Suite. Formal living can easily double as an office. Garden patio on the side yard and Pergola covered patio in the back yard. The community pool is across the street. Beautiful walking paths.