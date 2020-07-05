All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:31 AM

12346 Peak Circle

12346 Peak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12346 Peak Circle, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Single story beautiful home within walking distance to an exemplary elementary and middle school. Prime Frisco location in the sought after Shepherds Hill subdivision. This home features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, a study and 2 full baths. Large dining area. Large master bath with spacious bath with separate garden tub and shower. Kitchen with an island and gas stove. Loads of cabinets. Light and bright and in great condition. Family owned never leased before. This listing includes the refrigerator and washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12346 Peak Circle have any available units?
12346 Peak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12346 Peak Circle have?
Some of 12346 Peak Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12346 Peak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12346 Peak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12346 Peak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12346 Peak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12346 Peak Circle offer parking?
No, 12346 Peak Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12346 Peak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12346 Peak Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12346 Peak Circle have a pool?
No, 12346 Peak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12346 Peak Circle have accessible units?
No, 12346 Peak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12346 Peak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12346 Peak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

