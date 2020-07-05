12346 Peak Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace microwave bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Single story beautiful home within walking distance to an exemplary elementary and middle school. Prime Frisco location in the sought after Shepherds Hill subdivision. This home features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, a study and 2 full baths. Large dining area. Large master bath with spacious bath with separate garden tub and shower. Kitchen with an island and gas stove. Loads of cabinets. Light and bright and in great condition. Family owned never leased before. This listing includes the refrigerator and washer and dryer.