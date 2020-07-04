12076 Ashaway Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool game room

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

4,330 sq ft, 4 beds & 3.5 baths. Beautiful kitchen w huge granite eat-in island, SS appl's & gas cooktop. living rm w built-in media alcove & hardwood floors, spacious master w large bath, huge closet with utility room access, study w glass french doors, formal dining rm. Jack & Jill bed & bath, plus seperate bed & bath. Media room w wet bar, large game room w built-in desk. Great outdoor space with pool, two waterfall, screened lanai. Incredible community amenities w pool, ponds & greenbelts. Frisco ISD!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

