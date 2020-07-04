All apartments in Frisco
12076 Ashaway Lane

12076 Ashaway Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12076 Ashaway Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
4,330 sq ft, 4 beds & 3.5 baths. Beautiful kitchen w huge granite eat-in island, SS appl's & gas cooktop. living rm w built-in media alcove & hardwood floors, spacious master w large bath, huge closet with utility room access, study w glass french doors, formal dining rm. Jack & Jill bed & bath, plus seperate bed & bath. Media room w wet bar, large game room w built-in desk. Great outdoor space with pool, two waterfall, screened lanai. Incredible community amenities w pool, ponds & greenbelts. Frisco ISD!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12076 Ashaway Lane have any available units?
12076 Ashaway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12076 Ashaway Lane have?
Some of 12076 Ashaway Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12076 Ashaway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12076 Ashaway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12076 Ashaway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12076 Ashaway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12076 Ashaway Lane offer parking?
No, 12076 Ashaway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12076 Ashaway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12076 Ashaway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12076 Ashaway Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12076 Ashaway Lane has a pool.
Does 12076 Ashaway Lane have accessible units?
No, 12076 Ashaway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12076 Ashaway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12076 Ashaway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

