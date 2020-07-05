All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12064 Tivoli Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12064 Tivoli Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12064 Tivoli Lane

12064 Tivoli Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12064 Tivoli Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful west Frisco home in desired Griffin Parc! Home is just over 2900 SF feet and offers spacious and open floor plan, extensive wood floors, updated kitchen with granite counters, formal living and dining room. Living room would make a great office or study space. Master suite down with 3 bedrooms and huge game room upstairs. 4th bedroom could also be used as a media room. It's a beauty! Frisco ISD and more! Pets are case by case.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12064 Tivoli Lane have any available units?
12064 Tivoli Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12064 Tivoli Lane have?
Some of 12064 Tivoli Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12064 Tivoli Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12064 Tivoli Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12064 Tivoli Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12064 Tivoli Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12064 Tivoli Lane offer parking?
No, 12064 Tivoli Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12064 Tivoli Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12064 Tivoli Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12064 Tivoli Lane have a pool?
No, 12064 Tivoli Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12064 Tivoli Lane have accessible units?
No, 12064 Tivoli Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12064 Tivoli Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12064 Tivoli Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District