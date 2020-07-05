All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12060 Grandview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12060 Grandview Drive

12060 Grandview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12060 Grandview Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
A well kept beautiful over 4250 SQFT looks and feels like new home with 5 bedrooms, study and 3 living, Entry with grand double front doors with glass and iron pull you into a large foyer as you enter this . Large Kitchen with with Island and Granite Countertops with Gas Cooktop. Huge Master on 1st floor with granite countertop bathrooms wrought iron railing on a sweeping curved staircase; hardwood floors, beautiful Landscaping. This is a Beautiful 2 story home! Outstanding Frisco district schools! and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12060 Grandview Drive have any available units?
12060 Grandview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12060 Grandview Drive have?
Some of 12060 Grandview Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12060 Grandview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12060 Grandview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12060 Grandview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12060 Grandview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12060 Grandview Drive offer parking?
No, 12060 Grandview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12060 Grandview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12060 Grandview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12060 Grandview Drive have a pool?
No, 12060 Grandview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12060 Grandview Drive have accessible units?
No, 12060 Grandview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12060 Grandview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12060 Grandview Drive has units with dishwashers.

