Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Beautiful single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Panther Creek Estates. Open kitchen to family living area where you can dine at the spacious island or choose to gather the family at the table in the breakfast area. The covered patio is great for outdoor barbecues and entertaining or just relaxing with a goo book. This community offers full access to the pool, splash area for the kids, parks, trails, and playgrounds.