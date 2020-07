Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Available Aug 1st. Frisco ISD, well maintained, new wood like porcelain tile flooring. Refrigerator, washer, dryer all included. French doors on study. Kitchen has Granite, gas cooktop, SS appliances. Ceiling fans, brushed nickel fixtures. great floor plan, kids on one side and you on the other side. Park, Playground, community pool. Kroger and restaurants nearby.