Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Spacious 4 Bed Room House near prime location. Frisco Schools, Few minutes from TOYOTA HQ, Hwy 121 , park & picnic area, sport fields near by in neighborhood . Open kitchen with rich cabinetry and New Granite counter tops & new back splash, Spacious game room, HUGE backyard with covered patio, Private Master suit and walking closet. NEW hardwood floors. Inviting Family room with its Fire place.