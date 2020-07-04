All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:45 PM

11724 Orange Court

11724 Orange Court · No Longer Available
Location

11724 Orange Court, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Beautiful new construction in Panther Creek with tons of space and 5 bedrooms and 3 bedrooms. Home features high-end finishes, a 2 story entryway, hand-scraped wood floor, 3 living areas, downstairs master and guest bedroom or study. Kitchen features granite countertops, custom knotty alder cabinets, and tons of storage. 3 large bedroom and a game room upstairs, and a media room as well. Located close to schools and just minutes from major highways. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11724 Orange Court have any available units?
11724 Orange Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11724 Orange Court have?
Some of 11724 Orange Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11724 Orange Court currently offering any rent specials?
11724 Orange Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11724 Orange Court pet-friendly?
No, 11724 Orange Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11724 Orange Court offer parking?
Yes, 11724 Orange Court offers parking.
Does 11724 Orange Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11724 Orange Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11724 Orange Court have a pool?
No, 11724 Orange Court does not have a pool.
Does 11724 Orange Court have accessible units?
No, 11724 Orange Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11724 Orange Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11724 Orange Court does not have units with dishwashers.

