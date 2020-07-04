11724 Orange Court

Amenities
Beautiful new construction in Panther Creek with tons of space and 5 bedrooms and 3 bedrooms. Home features high-end finishes, a 2 story entryway, hand-scraped wood floor, 3 living areas, downstairs master and guest bedroom or study. Kitchen features granite countertops, custom knotty alder cabinets, and tons of storage. 3 large bedroom and a game room upstairs, and a media room as well. Located close to schools and just minutes from major highways. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.