11724 Orange Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

Beautiful new construction in Panther Creek with tons of space and 5 bedrooms and 3 bedrooms. Home features high-end finishes, a 2 story entryway, hand-scraped wood floor, 3 living areas, downstairs master and guest bedroom or study. Kitchen features granite countertops, custom knotty alder cabinets, and tons of storage. 3 large bedroom and a game room upstairs, and a media room as well. Located close to schools and just minutes from major highways. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.