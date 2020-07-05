1166 Resaca Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

Beautiful move in ready home. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Formal living and dining are perfect for entertaining. Large family room opens to the kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, gas cook top, stone backsplash, lots of cabinet & counter space and walk in pantry. Hard to find 1 bdrm down. Large master suite with sitting area and walk in closet. Game room with built ins and desk. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Fabulous backyard with BOB fence. Stamped concrete extended patio, pergola with fan perfect for summer entertaining. Great location close to parks, FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.