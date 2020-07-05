All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:06 AM

1166 Resaca Drive

1166 Resaca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1166 Resaca Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful move in ready home. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Formal living and dining are perfect for entertaining. Large family room opens to the kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, gas cook top, stone backsplash, lots of cabinet & counter space and walk in pantry. Hard to find 1 bdrm down. Large master suite with sitting area and walk in closet. Game room with built ins and desk. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Fabulous backyard with BOB fence. Stamped concrete extended patio, pergola with fan perfect for summer entertaining. Great location close to parks, FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Resaca Drive have any available units?
1166 Resaca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1166 Resaca Drive have?
Some of 1166 Resaca Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Resaca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Resaca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Resaca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1166 Resaca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1166 Resaca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1166 Resaca Drive offers parking.
Does 1166 Resaca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Resaca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Resaca Drive have a pool?
No, 1166 Resaca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Resaca Drive have accessible units?
No, 1166 Resaca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Resaca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1166 Resaca Drive has units with dishwashers.

