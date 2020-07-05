Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11659 Cape Royal Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11659 Cape Royal Lane
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:12 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11659 Cape Royal Lane
11659 Cape Royal Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11659 Cape Royal Lane, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Highland Built West Frisco home bosasting GOLF COURSE Views!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11659 Cape Royal Lane have any available units?
11659 Cape Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 11659 Cape Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11659 Cape Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11659 Cape Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11659 Cape Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11659 Cape Royal Lane offer parking?
No, 11659 Cape Royal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11659 Cape Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11659 Cape Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11659 Cape Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 11659 Cape Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11659 Cape Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 11659 Cape Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11659 Cape Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11659 Cape Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11659 Cape Royal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11659 Cape Royal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District