11657 Kingsville Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Prime Frisco Location off Coit Road Spacious Home in Fantastic Panther Creek Neighborhood with Parks and Community Pool. Close to Major Highways. This highly sought after neighborhood boasts a beautiful walk & bike trails throughout. Close to exemplary elementary school. This spacious home has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and Master Bed downstairs. Large open Kitchen with a Huge Island that opens to a family room complete with a wood logs fireplace for cozy nights. Good size Backyard and covered patio to enjoy BBQ. Upstairs,oversize Game,Living room and 3 large bedrooms and full bath. This home has NEW CARPET, NEW ROOF & recently replaced WATER HEATER and has been professionally cleaned.