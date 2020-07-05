All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11657 Kingsville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11657 Kingsville Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:53 AM

11657 Kingsville Drive

11657 Kingsville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11657 Kingsville Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Prime Frisco Location off Coit Road Spacious Home in Fantastic Panther Creek Neighborhood with Parks and Community Pool. Close to Major Highways. This highly sought after neighborhood boasts a beautiful walk & bike trails throughout. Close to exemplary elementary school. This spacious home has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and Master Bed downstairs. Large open Kitchen with a Huge Island that opens to a family room complete with a wood logs fireplace for cozy nights. Good size Backyard and covered patio to enjoy BBQ. Upstairs,oversize Game,Living room and 3 large bedrooms and full bath. This home has NEW CARPET, NEW ROOF & recently replaced WATER HEATER and has been professionally cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11657 Kingsville Drive have any available units?
11657 Kingsville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11657 Kingsville Drive have?
Some of 11657 Kingsville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11657 Kingsville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11657 Kingsville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11657 Kingsville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11657 Kingsville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11657 Kingsville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11657 Kingsville Drive offers parking.
Does 11657 Kingsville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11657 Kingsville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11657 Kingsville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11657 Kingsville Drive has a pool.
Does 11657 Kingsville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11657 Kingsville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11657 Kingsville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11657 Kingsville Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District