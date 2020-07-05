All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11644 Lenox Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11644 Lenox Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11644 Lenox Lane

11644 Lenox Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11644 Lenox Ln, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful lease home in highly sought after area. Blocks from North Dallas Tollway with Frisco schools. Granite kitchen, fireplace, walk in closets, it's all here. Two car garage with GDOs, in rear garage. Small rear yard for your tot or pet. Interior recently painted. Has huge master upstairs features a full balcony and has a full bath and walk in closet. The two secondary bedrooms are downstairs and have a full bath. Family rooms both up and down. This one us charming and won't last long, so call for your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11644 Lenox Lane have any available units?
11644 Lenox Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11644 Lenox Lane have?
Some of 11644 Lenox Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11644 Lenox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11644 Lenox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11644 Lenox Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11644 Lenox Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11644 Lenox Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11644 Lenox Lane offers parking.
Does 11644 Lenox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11644 Lenox Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11644 Lenox Lane have a pool?
No, 11644 Lenox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11644 Lenox Lane have accessible units?
No, 11644 Lenox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11644 Lenox Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11644 Lenox Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District