11644 Lenox Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Wonderful lease home in highly sought after area. Blocks from North Dallas Tollway with Frisco schools. Granite kitchen, fireplace, walk in closets, it's all here. Two car garage with GDOs, in rear garage. Small rear yard for your tot or pet. Interior recently painted. Has huge master upstairs features a full balcony and has a full bath and walk in closet. The two secondary bedrooms are downstairs and have a full bath. Family rooms both up and down. This one us charming and won't last long, so call for your showing today.