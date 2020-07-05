All apartments in Frisco
11607 Harbor Road
11607 Harbor Road

11607 Harbor Road · No Longer Available
Location

11607 Harbor Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home is located in a prime Frisco location. The elementary, middle and high schools are all a short distance. A private community lake is across the street and the community pool is one block away. There is park that features walking trails, bike trails and a splash pad down the street. The home features an office area and a separate formal dining area. All bedrooms feature wood flooring as well as the office and formal dining area. All bedrooms are located on the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

