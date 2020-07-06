All apartments in Frisco
11516 Chaucer Drive

11516 Chaucer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11516 Chaucer Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Stunning Drive UP*Charming 2 story Duplex**Vaulted ceiling*Versatile and spacious floorplan**4th bedr would make great office*study or playroom with full bath*Wood flooring*Stainless steel appliances **small private yard*HOA maintains front & side yard**WASHER*DRYER AND FRIG**PROVIDED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11516 Chaucer Drive have any available units?
11516 Chaucer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11516 Chaucer Drive have?
Some of 11516 Chaucer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11516 Chaucer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11516 Chaucer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11516 Chaucer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11516 Chaucer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11516 Chaucer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11516 Chaucer Drive offers parking.
Does 11516 Chaucer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11516 Chaucer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11516 Chaucer Drive have a pool?
No, 11516 Chaucer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11516 Chaucer Drive have accessible units?
No, 11516 Chaucer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11516 Chaucer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11516 Chaucer Drive has units with dishwashers.

