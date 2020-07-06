11516 Chaucer Drive

*Stunning Drive UP*Charming 2 story Duplex**Vaulted ceiling*Versatile and spacious floorplan**4th bedr would make great office*study or playroom with full bath*Wood flooring*Stainless steel appliances **small private yard*HOA maintains front & side yard**WASHER*DRYER AND FRIG**PROVIDED**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
