Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Updated 4 bedroom home located in Panther Creek . Wood floors in Living and dinning area! Updated carpet in all bedrooms! Updated Bathrooms! A spacious foyer that's followed by a sweeping staircase & well appointed formals. The kitchen boasts Granite counter tops, ceramic tile & more. The master suite is set downstairs with a sitting area followed by a game room & secondary bedrooms upstairs. Plus a 3 car garage. Ready to move in!