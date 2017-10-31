11463 Still Hollow Drive

Amenities

Nice 3b, 1 game room, 2.1 bath over 2000 sqft in beautiful Lakes Of Preston Vineyards Villages neighborhood. Granite counters, stainless appliances, wood floors, pretty light fixtures, remodeled bathrooms and so much more... Bonus game or media room easily converts into 4th bedroom or office if needed. This amazing home also boasts wood floors, soaring ceilings, a downstairs master suite with dual vanity, garden tub & huge secondary bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage. Credit score of above 700 required. No eviction, criminal history. Income of 3x rent. Non-smokers only.