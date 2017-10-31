All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:36 AM

11463 Still Hollow Drive

11463 Still Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11463 Still Hollow Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
parking
garage
media room
Nice 3b, 1 game room, 2.1 bath over 2000 sqft in beautiful Lakes Of Preston Vineyards Villages neighborhood. Granite counters, stainless appliances, wood floors, pretty light fixtures, remodeled bathrooms and so much more... Bonus game or media room easily converts into 4th bedroom or office if needed. This amazing home also boasts wood floors, soaring ceilings, a downstairs master suite with dual vanity, garden tub & huge secondary bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage. Credit score of above 700 required. No eviction, criminal history. Income of 3x rent. Non-smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

