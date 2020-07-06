All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
11381 Chaucer Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 PM

11381 Chaucer Drive

11381 Chaucer Drive · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11381 Chaucer Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
This well cared for property is situated in the heart of Frisco, in the desirable neighborhood of Lakes of Preston Vineyards. This home has a wonderful downstairs mother-in-law suite with full bath and walk in shower with bench. Floor to ceiling living area windows let lots of natural light in and upstairs utility makes for a great functionality of this floor plan. Kitchen boasts of convection oven, gas range, and upgraded faucet. Private backyard patio area is very clean with brand new fencing and ready to grow-in flower boxes. Upstairs has master, 2 bedrooms, game room and 2 full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11381 Chaucer Drive have any available units?
11381 Chaucer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11381 Chaucer Drive have?
Some of 11381 Chaucer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11381 Chaucer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11381 Chaucer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11381 Chaucer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11381 Chaucer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11381 Chaucer Drive offer parking?
No, 11381 Chaucer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11381 Chaucer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11381 Chaucer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11381 Chaucer Drive have a pool?
No, 11381 Chaucer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11381 Chaucer Drive have accessible units?
No, 11381 Chaucer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11381 Chaucer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11381 Chaucer Drive has units with dishwashers.

