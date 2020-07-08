11317 Jereme

Amenities
This home is in the lovely community of the award winning Plantation Resort. You can't beat the convenience of 121 & Dallas North Tollway only minutes away.This home has a great floor plan with a study & secondary bedroom downstairs and master and two other bedrooms upstairs. Home is bright and the natural light from the large windows make it inviting. You can enjoy the community pool & NEW community playground, picnic tables, and a large shade structure which will keep you cool during the Texas heat! For those tennis lovers out there, you will also have access to the community tennis court. This is a wonderful home in a fabulous community!