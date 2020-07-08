11317 Jereme

Amenities

dishwasher pool playground tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

This home is in the lovely community of the award winning Plantation Resort. You can't beat the convenience of 121 & Dallas North Tollway only minutes away.This home has a great floor plan with a study & secondary bedroom downstairs and master and two other bedrooms upstairs. Home is bright and the natural light from the large windows make it inviting. You can enjoy the community pool & NEW community playground, picnic tables, and a large shade structure which will keep you cool during the Texas heat! For those tennis lovers out there, you will also have access to the community tennis court. This is a wonderful home in a fabulous community!