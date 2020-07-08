All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11317 Jereme
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:13 PM

11317 Jereme

11317 Jereme Trl · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11317 Jereme Trl, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
This home is in the lovely community of the award winning Plantation Resort. You can't beat the convenience of 121 & Dallas North Tollway only minutes away.This home has a great floor plan with a study & secondary bedroom downstairs and master and two other bedrooms upstairs. Home is bright and the natural light from the large windows make it inviting. You can enjoy the community pool & NEW community playground, picnic tables, and a large shade structure which will keep you cool during the Texas heat! For those tennis lovers out there, you will also have access to the community tennis court. This is a wonderful home in a fabulous community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11317 Jereme have any available units?
11317 Jereme doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11317 Jereme have?
Some of 11317 Jereme's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11317 Jereme currently offering any rent specials?
11317 Jereme is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11317 Jereme pet-friendly?
No, 11317 Jereme is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11317 Jereme offer parking?
No, 11317 Jereme does not offer parking.
Does 11317 Jereme have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11317 Jereme does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11317 Jereme have a pool?
Yes, 11317 Jereme has a pool.
Does 11317 Jereme have accessible units?
No, 11317 Jereme does not have accessible units.
Does 11317 Jereme have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11317 Jereme has units with dishwashers.

