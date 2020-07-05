All apartments in Frisco
11305 Sunrise Lane
11305 Sunrise Lane

11305 Sunrise Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11305 Sunrise Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Awesome 1 story home with great curb appeal in Plantation resort. Highly acclaimed Curtsinger Elementary school. Family room with wall of windows overlooking golf course. Beautiful view of plantation golf course. Wood laminate flooring in living,dining,formals. Community pool, tennis court, greenbelt. Park and playground area close by. Conveniently located near stonebriar mall,restaurants, near Dallas tollway & Highway 121, Toyota Headquarters. Pets on case by case basis, non smokers please. Fresh paint inside and some updates. Owner will pay the annual HOA dues. House will be cleaned professionally before new tenant moves in!!! Owner may consider installing Granite counter tops!! Virtual T avail upon request!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11305 Sunrise Lane have any available units?
11305 Sunrise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11305 Sunrise Lane have?
Some of 11305 Sunrise Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11305 Sunrise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11305 Sunrise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 Sunrise Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11305 Sunrise Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11305 Sunrise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11305 Sunrise Lane offers parking.
Does 11305 Sunrise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11305 Sunrise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 Sunrise Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11305 Sunrise Lane has a pool.
Does 11305 Sunrise Lane have accessible units?
No, 11305 Sunrise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 Sunrise Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11305 Sunrise Lane has units with dishwashers.

