11305 Sunrise Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Awesome 1 story home with great curb appeal in Plantation resort. Highly acclaimed Curtsinger Elementary school. Family room with wall of windows overlooking golf course. Beautiful view of plantation golf course. Wood laminate flooring in living,dining,formals. Community pool, tennis court, greenbelt. Park and playground area close by. Conveniently located near stonebriar mall,restaurants, near Dallas tollway & Highway 121, Toyota Headquarters. Pets on case by case basis, non smokers please. Fresh paint inside and some updates. Owner will pay the annual HOA dues. House will be cleaned professionally before new tenant moves in!!! Owner may consider installing Granite counter tops!! Virtual T avail upon request!!