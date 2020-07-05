11301 Amber Valley Drive

Amenities

Beautiful updated 1 story. The home has 10 ft ceilings that greet you the moment you enter the home. Each room is accented with large windows to allow for loads of natural light. The dining room is immediately on the one right and leads to the kitchen which is open to the living room and breakfast nook. If you want an open floor plan with tall ceilings, this is the home for you. The two guest rooms are at the front of the home while the master retreat sits at the rear of the home. The backyard has a beautiful pergola that is perfect for outdoor dining and grilling. Come with refrigerator, washer & dryer, portable Microwave.



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

• Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

• Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

• Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.