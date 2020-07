Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

What a location on a cul-de-sac with a beautiful view of the lake. PEACEFUL. This four bedroom house has extensive tile floors on a large lot. large kitchen with island, lots of cabinets, formal dining very open accommodates large table and china cabinet. Oversized master with large sitting area and great master bath. An amazing home for incredible location.