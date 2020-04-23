11181 Fountainbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect location in sought after Frisco ISD, close to hway 121,Toll way, hospital, community college, Stonebriar mall and entertainment. Elegant, beautiful open 4 beds 3 full baths modern duplex with the other house facing diff direction for more privacy, nice community, exemplary schools and walk to Centennial High school. Downstairs bed rm could be second living or office. soaring ceiling, decorative lightning, SS appliances and Corian counter tp. Master bed has shower & tub. Tiles through downstairs living, dining and hall. owner pays for front yard mow and HOA. New remote cntrlled fans in all bed rms. Please don't touch personal belongings during viewing. Premise monitored by video camera. vacated end May.