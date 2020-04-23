All apartments in Frisco
11181 Fountainbridge Drive
11181 Fountainbridge Drive

11181 Fountainbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11181 Fountainbridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location in sought after Frisco ISD, close to hway 121,Toll way, hospital, community college, Stonebriar mall and entertainment. Elegant, beautiful open 4 beds 3 full baths modern duplex with the other house facing diff direction for more privacy, nice community, exemplary schools and walk to Centennial High school. Downstairs bed rm could be second living or office. soaring ceiling, decorative lightning, SS appliances and Corian counter tp. Master bed has shower & tub. Tiles through downstairs living, dining and hall. owner pays for front yard mow and HOA. New remote cntrlled fans in all bed rms. Please don't touch personal belongings during viewing. Premise monitored by video camera. vacated end May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11181 Fountainbridge Drive have any available units?
11181 Fountainbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11181 Fountainbridge Drive have?
Some of 11181 Fountainbridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11181 Fountainbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11181 Fountainbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11181 Fountainbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11181 Fountainbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11181 Fountainbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11181 Fountainbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11181 Fountainbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11181 Fountainbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11181 Fountainbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11181 Fountainbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11181 Fountainbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11181 Fountainbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11181 Fountainbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11181 Fountainbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

