Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Well maintained house in an quiet neighborhood. Wood flooring downstairs, ceramic tile in wet areas. Huge game room and three bedrooms upstairs. Walking to the small pond and enjoy cool air during the summer! Beautiful outdoor covered patio and storage building. Very close to Dallas North Toll Way, COSTCO, and restaurants!