All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11061 Downbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11061 Downbrook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11061 Downbrook Drive

11061 Downbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11061 Downbrook Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths,1 story home in Highly Desired Golf Course Community of The Trails with jogging trails!Hand scraped hardwood floors, oversized master bedroom. Open floorplan,two skylights in breakfast area makes it stylish,island in kitchen, walk-in closets. Refrigerator stays. Private backyard, covered patio with wood fence. Close to Corbell Elementary. Community pool, tennis, park.Wonderful planned community.Great location close to all activities,restaurants,shopping centers in Frisco area. *For Schools Contact FRISCO ISD.*Per Frisco ISD Website:in 2018-19,grade12 from The Trails will attend Reedy and grades 9-11 will attend Wakeland,In 2019-20,all grades will be zoned for Wakeland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11061 Downbrook Drive have any available units?
11061 Downbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11061 Downbrook Drive have?
Some of 11061 Downbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11061 Downbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11061 Downbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11061 Downbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11061 Downbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11061 Downbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11061 Downbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 11061 Downbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11061 Downbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11061 Downbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11061 Downbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 11061 Downbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 11061 Downbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11061 Downbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11061 Downbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District