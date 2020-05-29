11061 Downbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths,1 story home in Highly Desired Golf Course Community of The Trails with jogging trails!Hand scraped hardwood floors, oversized master bedroom. Open floorplan,two skylights in breakfast area makes it stylish,island in kitchen, walk-in closets. Refrigerator stays. Private backyard, covered patio with wood fence. Close to Corbell Elementary. Community pool, tennis, park.Wonderful planned community.Great location close to all activities,restaurants,shopping centers in Frisco area. *For Schools Contact FRISCO ISD.*Per Frisco ISD Website:in 2018-19,grade12 from The Trails will attend Reedy and grades 9-11 will attend Wakeland,In 2019-20,all grades will be zoned for Wakeland.