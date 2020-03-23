All apartments in Frisco
11006 Brandenberg Drive
11006 Brandenberg Drive

11006 Brandenberg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11006 Brandenberg Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location! The vaulted ceilings and open floor plan give this home a spacious feel. The formal dining area provides extra entertaining space. Beautiful engineered hardwood floors run from the entryway to the cozy family room with fireplace, built-ins, and lots of natural light. Kitchen is light and bright and with white cabinets and island with bar seating. The master suite provides a private retreat at the back of the home. Located in a family-friendly neighborhood with Frisco ISD schools. With the community pool right across the street, you can enjoy all of the benefits of having a pool without the maintenance of owning one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11006 Brandenberg Drive have any available units?
11006 Brandenberg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11006 Brandenberg Drive have?
Some of 11006 Brandenberg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11006 Brandenberg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11006 Brandenberg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11006 Brandenberg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11006 Brandenberg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11006 Brandenberg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11006 Brandenberg Drive offers parking.
Does 11006 Brandenberg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11006 Brandenberg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11006 Brandenberg Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11006 Brandenberg Drive has a pool.
Does 11006 Brandenberg Drive have accessible units?
No, 11006 Brandenberg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11006 Brandenberg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11006 Brandenberg Drive has units with dishwashers.

