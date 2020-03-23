11006 Brandenberg Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location! The vaulted ceilings and open floor plan give this home a spacious feel. The formal dining area provides extra entertaining space. Beautiful engineered hardwood floors run from the entryway to the cozy family room with fireplace, built-ins, and lots of natural light. Kitchen is light and bright and with white cabinets and island with bar seating. The master suite provides a private retreat at the back of the home. Located in a family-friendly neighborhood with Frisco ISD schools. With the community pool right across the street, you can enjoy all of the benefits of having a pool without the maintenance of owning one!