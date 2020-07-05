All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10808 Robincreek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10808 Robincreek Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:52 AM

10808 Robincreek Lane

10808 Robincreek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10808 Robincreek Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AMAZING LOCATION! Adorable one story Hillcrest Estates home located in the highly rated Frisco Independent School District just off of Highway 121 at Hillcrest. This property is in immaculate condition with a wonderful floor plan. It boasts a separate master bedroom with a large bathroom and closet. It also includes a formal living-dining area and a study with French doors. The spacious family room, with fireplace, opens up to the breakfast area and kitchen with skylight. Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10808 Robincreek Lane have any available units?
10808 Robincreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10808 Robincreek Lane have?
Some of 10808 Robincreek Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10808 Robincreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10808 Robincreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10808 Robincreek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10808 Robincreek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10808 Robincreek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10808 Robincreek Lane offers parking.
Does 10808 Robincreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10808 Robincreek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10808 Robincreek Lane have a pool?
No, 10808 Robincreek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10808 Robincreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 10808 Robincreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10808 Robincreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10808 Robincreek Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District