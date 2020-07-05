10808 Robincreek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AMAZING LOCATION! Adorable one story Hillcrest Estates home located in the highly rated Frisco Independent School District just off of Highway 121 at Hillcrest. This property is in immaculate condition with a wonderful floor plan. It boasts a separate master bedroom with a large bathroom and closet. It also includes a formal living-dining area and a study with French doors. The spacious family room, with fireplace, opens up to the breakfast area and kitchen with skylight. Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis. Sorry, no cats.