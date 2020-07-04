All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10808 Paisano Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

10808 Paisano Drive

10808 Paisano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10808 Paisano Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous corner lot within walking distance to Shawnee Trail Elementary & sports complex. This inviting open floor plan hosts formal living room, dining room, office (which could be a 4th bedroom) & custom kitchen with ceiling height cabinets & 2 pantry's. Master bathroom, formal living & dining freshly painted with updated lighting throughout. Refrigerator, washer, dryer & lawn maintenance is included in rent. The landlord would prefer a 6 to 8 month lease term if possible. The leasing criteria is in the document file, please include the signed copy with the application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10808 Paisano Drive have any available units?
10808 Paisano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10808 Paisano Drive have?
Some of 10808 Paisano Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10808 Paisano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10808 Paisano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10808 Paisano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10808 Paisano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10808 Paisano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10808 Paisano Drive offers parking.
Does 10808 Paisano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10808 Paisano Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10808 Paisano Drive have a pool?
No, 10808 Paisano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10808 Paisano Drive have accessible units?
No, 10808 Paisano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10808 Paisano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10808 Paisano Drive has units with dishwashers.

