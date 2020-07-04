10808 Paisano Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous corner lot within walking distance to Shawnee Trail Elementary & sports complex. This inviting open floor plan hosts formal living room, dining room, office (which could be a 4th bedroom) & custom kitchen with ceiling height cabinets & 2 pantry's. Master bathroom, formal living & dining freshly painted with updated lighting throughout. Refrigerator, washer, dryer & lawn maintenance is included in rent. The landlord would prefer a 6 to 8 month lease term if possible. The leasing criteria is in the document file, please include the signed copy with the application.