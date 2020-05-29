All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

10701 Alexandria Drive

10701 Alexandria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10701 Alexandria Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully updated home in sought after Plantation Resort. Updates incl:hardwood flooring, kitchen with granite countertops, chiseled travertine flooring and stainless appliances;beautiful front door;fireplace redone;master down with updated bath with seamless glass shower;all windows have been replaced;light fixtures;hardware;extended patio...great home in great neighborhood and great location!! 65 pound weight limit on pet. Would consider more than a one year lease. For an additional $150 per month the landlord will be responsible for yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10701 Alexandria Drive have any available units?
10701 Alexandria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10701 Alexandria Drive have?
Some of 10701 Alexandria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10701 Alexandria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10701 Alexandria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10701 Alexandria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10701 Alexandria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10701 Alexandria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10701 Alexandria Drive offers parking.
Does 10701 Alexandria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10701 Alexandria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10701 Alexandria Drive have a pool?
No, 10701 Alexandria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10701 Alexandria Drive have accessible units?
No, 10701 Alexandria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10701 Alexandria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10701 Alexandria Drive has units with dishwashers.

