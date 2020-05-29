10701 Alexandria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully updated home in sought after Plantation Resort. Updates incl:hardwood flooring, kitchen with granite countertops, chiseled travertine flooring and stainless appliances;beautiful front door;fireplace redone;master down with updated bath with seamless glass shower;all windows have been replaced;light fixtures;hardware;extended patio...great home in great neighborhood and great location!! 65 pound weight limit on pet. Would consider more than a one year lease. For an additional $150 per month the landlord will be responsible for yard maintenance.