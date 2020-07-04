All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10617 Birmingham Drive

10617 Birmingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10617 Birmingham Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautifully renovated from floor to ceiling in Plantation Resort. Frisco Award Winning Schools district. Amazing community w driving range, golf course, tennis, pool, golf club, well stocked catch & release pond! Large kitchen with newly installed granite counters, new sink, new oven & microwave, fixtures and lighting overlooking the backyard and living area. Master down with plantation shutters, ceiling fan, large walk in closet. Master bath has Jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks. Half bath down for guests. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Nicely sized back yard with wood deck and pergola;perfect for outdoor grilling or relaxing. easy access to 121 or Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10617 Birmingham Drive have any available units?
10617 Birmingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10617 Birmingham Drive have?
Some of 10617 Birmingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10617 Birmingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10617 Birmingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10617 Birmingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10617 Birmingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10617 Birmingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10617 Birmingham Drive offers parking.
Does 10617 Birmingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10617 Birmingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10617 Birmingham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10617 Birmingham Drive has a pool.
Does 10617 Birmingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 10617 Birmingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10617 Birmingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10617 Birmingham Drive has units with dishwashers.

