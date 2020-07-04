10617 Birmingham Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautifully renovated from floor to ceiling in Plantation Resort. Frisco Award Winning Schools district. Amazing community w driving range, golf course, tennis, pool, golf club, well stocked catch & release pond! Large kitchen with newly installed granite counters, new sink, new oven & microwave, fixtures and lighting overlooking the backyard and living area. Master down with plantation shutters, ceiling fan, large walk in closet. Master bath has Jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks. Half bath down for guests. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Nicely sized back yard with wood deck and pergola;perfect for outdoor grilling or relaxing. easy access to 121 or Dallas North Tollway.