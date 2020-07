Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH HOME IN DOMINION AT PANTHER CREEK! Excellent 2-Story Floor Plan with Master Bedroom & Study Down and All Secondary Bedrooms, Game Room & Media Room Up! Beautiful Wood Floors Thru Out Majority of 1st Floor! Huge Master Bedroom with Large Sitting Area, Garden Tub & Sep Vanities! Gorgeous Kitchen has Island & Butler Pantry & Opens to Family Rm! Large Backyard with Covered Patio! Close Walk to Elem School & Park! Great Community & Location in Frisco!