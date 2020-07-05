All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10379 Balsam Drive

10379 Balsam Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10379 Balsam Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully recently updated house. Fresh paint to the entire house with like new hardwood floors, iron stair rails, new carpeting. Well maintained granite plus travertine in kitchen with Stainless steel apps.New light fixtures, New roof, new water heater.New Corr stainless steel gas lines, master suite up w 2 additional bedrooms + game room. 1 bedroom down. Fantastic location. Close to DNT, Preston, Eldorado main streets. Private neighborhood next to Warren sports complex. Walking distance to exemplary elementary and middle schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10379 Balsam Drive have any available units?
10379 Balsam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10379 Balsam Drive have?
Some of 10379 Balsam Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10379 Balsam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10379 Balsam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10379 Balsam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10379 Balsam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10379 Balsam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10379 Balsam Drive offers parking.
Does 10379 Balsam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10379 Balsam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10379 Balsam Drive have a pool?
No, 10379 Balsam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10379 Balsam Drive have accessible units?
No, 10379 Balsam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10379 Balsam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10379 Balsam Drive has units with dishwashers.

