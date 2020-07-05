10379 Balsam Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully recently updated house. Fresh paint to the entire house with like new hardwood floors, iron stair rails, new carpeting. Well maintained granite plus travertine in kitchen with Stainless steel apps.New light fixtures, New roof, new water heater.New Corr stainless steel gas lines, master suite up w 2 additional bedrooms + game room. 1 bedroom down. Fantastic location. Close to DNT, Preston, Eldorado main streets. Private neighborhood next to Warren sports complex. Walking distance to exemplary elementary and middle schools.