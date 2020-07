Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home 4 BR + Study Super location near Preston and Rolater in Frisco, close to 121, Stone Briar Mall and easy access to Tollways. open floor plan: master BR split from other three, study off entry way could be formal living or dining . It has very open kitchen with island and breakfast bar looking out to the family room. New kitchen sink, New wood floor throughout the whole house. Exemplary Frisco ISD