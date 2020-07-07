1027 Crystal Lake Drive

Amenities

This home will be leased only through Home Partners of America. Corner lot w Lakeview in back. Rare find! Frisco ISD. Master suite, loft w desk & a big gamerm are upstairs. Downstairs, the smaller office can be made into a guest rm w a full bathroom. There is a 3-car garage here! In the front of the house there is a nice size office with its own entry for privacy. Kitchen has lots of granite counter space for large parties while guests can sit in the family room or backyard to view the lake. Unobstructed view of the lake from gameroom or backyard. Beautiful night view of lights reflecting from the lakewater. HOA provides pool, clubhouse & gym. Public access to The Tribute Golf Links courses (Scottish design).