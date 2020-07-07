All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:25 PM

1027 Crystal Lake Drive

1027 Crystal Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Crystal Lake Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
This home will be leased only through Home Partners of America. Corner lot w Lakeview in back. Rare find! Frisco ISD. Master suite, loft w desk & a big gamerm are upstairs. Downstairs, the smaller office can be made into a guest rm w a full bathroom. There is a 3-car garage here! In the front of the house there is a nice size office with its own entry for privacy. Kitchen has lots of granite counter space for large parties while guests can sit in the family room or backyard to view the lake. Unobstructed view of the lake from gameroom or backyard. Beautiful night view of lights reflecting from the lakewater. HOA provides pool, clubhouse & gym. Public access to The Tribute Golf Links courses (Scottish design).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Crystal Lake Drive have any available units?
1027 Crystal Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 Crystal Lake Drive have?
Some of 1027 Crystal Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Crystal Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Crystal Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Crystal Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1027 Crystal Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1027 Crystal Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Crystal Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 1027 Crystal Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Crystal Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Crystal Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1027 Crystal Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 1027 Crystal Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1027 Crystal Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Crystal Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 Crystal Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

