10138 Summit Run Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This townhome has been beautifully updated with fresh paint, new carpet & new wood floors on the 1st floor. Impeccably well maintained, this 2-story home features 2 bedrooms upstairs, each with their own walk in closets and bathrooms, an upstairs living space and an open floor plan on the main level with a large living room, dining room and kitchen that all overlook one another. There’s a powder bath on the first floor and a separate utility room that comes complete with a washer and dryer. Private backyard with patio, grass and gardens and fully fenced. Attached 2 car garage. Great community amenities include pool, playgrounds & abundant green space. Available for immediate lease. HOA dues included in rent.