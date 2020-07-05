All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10138 Summit Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10138 Summit Run Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:40 PM

10138 Summit Run Drive

10138 Summit Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10138 Summit Run Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This townhome has been beautifully updated with fresh paint, new carpet & new wood floors on the 1st floor. Impeccably well maintained, this 2-story home features 2 bedrooms upstairs, each with their own walk in closets and bathrooms, an upstairs living space and an open floor plan on the main level with a large living room, dining room and kitchen that all overlook one another. There’s a powder bath on the first floor and a separate utility room that comes complete with a washer and dryer. Private backyard with patio, grass and gardens and fully fenced. Attached 2 car garage. Great community amenities include pool, playgrounds & abundant green space. Available for immediate lease. HOA dues included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10138 Summit Run Drive have any available units?
10138 Summit Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10138 Summit Run Drive have?
Some of 10138 Summit Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10138 Summit Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10138 Summit Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10138 Summit Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10138 Summit Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10138 Summit Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10138 Summit Run Drive offers parking.
Does 10138 Summit Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10138 Summit Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10138 Summit Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10138 Summit Run Drive has a pool.
Does 10138 Summit Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 10138 Summit Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10138 Summit Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10138 Summit Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District