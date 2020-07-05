10108 Max Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A rare fully updated one story house in popular Frisco area for lease. Move in ready. Can be 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms with study. Stainless appliances. Granite counter-top with open floor plan.