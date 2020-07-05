Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10108 Max Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10108 Max Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:49 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10108 Max Lane
10108 Max Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10108 Max Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A rare fully updated one story house in popular Frisco area for lease. Move in ready. Can be 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms with study. Stainless appliances. Granite counter-top with open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10108 Max Lane have any available units?
10108 Max Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10108 Max Lane have?
Some of 10108 Max Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10108 Max Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10108 Max Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10108 Max Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10108 Max Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 10108 Max Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10108 Max Lane offers parking.
Does 10108 Max Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10108 Max Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10108 Max Lane have a pool?
No, 10108 Max Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10108 Max Lane have accessible units?
No, 10108 Max Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10108 Max Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10108 Max Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District