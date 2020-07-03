9933 Delamere Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table garage media room

This gorgeous two story that sits on almost a quarter of an acre has it all!! The redesigned kitchen, dining and family room features new cabinets, leathered granite and backsplash along with a cast iron farmhouse sink and island. Hardwood flooring throughout downstairs along with 3 inch baseboards, custom paint throughout, updated fireplace, lighting, landscaping, doors, fixtures and much more. Media room, game room with pool table and a backyard big enough for a pool and the kids to run!