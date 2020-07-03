All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:47 PM

9933 Delamere Drive

9933 Delamere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9933 Delamere Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
This gorgeous two story that sits on almost a quarter of an acre has it all!! The redesigned kitchen, dining and family room features new cabinets, leathered granite and backsplash along with a cast iron farmhouse sink and island. Hardwood flooring throughout downstairs along with 3 inch baseboards, custom paint throughout, updated fireplace, lighting, landscaping, doors, fixtures and much more. Media room, game room with pool table and a backyard big enough for a pool and the kids to run!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9933 Delamere Drive have any available units?
9933 Delamere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9933 Delamere Drive have?
Some of 9933 Delamere Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9933 Delamere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9933 Delamere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9933 Delamere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9933 Delamere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9933 Delamere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9933 Delamere Drive offers parking.
Does 9933 Delamere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9933 Delamere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9933 Delamere Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9933 Delamere Drive has a pool.
Does 9933 Delamere Drive have accessible units?
No, 9933 Delamere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9933 Delamere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9933 Delamere Drive has units with dishwashers.

